Sylvinho set for sack? Aulas says Lyon can't do nothing after loss

By Sacha Pisani
Sylvinho

Lyon, October 7: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said sporting director Juninho and the board will discuss the future of under-fire head coach Sylvinho as their woes continued in Ligue 1.

Sylvinho's position plunged into dangerous territory after Lyon conceded a 90th-minute goal to lose 1-0 to rivals Saint-Etienne on Sunday (October 6).

The result left Lyon – who finished third last season – winless in seven league matches and languishing in 14th position, only clear of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Sylvinho was appointed as Bruno Genesio's replacement in May but the 45-year-old Brazilian is facing the sack after nine Ligue 1 matches in charge.

"Juninho will have to think it over in the coming days," Aulas said. "We will meet in the coming week. We need to properly analyse this match.

"This was not sufficient. Juninho must think it over and tell us what he wants to do and I will decide with my board of directors. He is shaken, but we can't do nothing.

"We have a management committee tomorrow night and a board of directors on Tuesday, we must take the time to think carefully, also take into account the opinion of players, other coaches, calmly, to make the right decisions.

"Can we be more ambitious? Surely, the team was made for that; we have on the bench a certain number of players. I have to think with the coach, with Gerard Houllier, before making a decision."

Full Time: STE 1 - 0 LYN
Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
