AFC Asian Cup 2019: Syria sack Stange after Jordan loss

By Opta
Bernd Stange departs Syria after eleven months in charge
Al Ain, January 11: Syria sacked coach Bernd Stange after their 2-0 loss to Jordan at the Asian Cup on Thursday (January 10).

Stange, who took over in February 2018, was dismissed after his side were left with just one point from two games in Group B.

Ahead of their final group match against Australia on Tuesday (January 15), Syria opted for change, confirming the sacking of Stange in a statement.

Stange became the second coach to be sacked inside the first week of the tournament.

Thailand dismissed Milovan Rajevac after their heavy loss to India in Group A and they bounced back with a 1-0 win over Bahrain on Thursday (January 10).

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 5:10 [IST]
