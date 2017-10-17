Task difficult for man-marked Chhetri

Bengaluru, October 17: For a large part of the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Final first leg against FC Istiklol on September 27, Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri cut a frustrated figure.
The BFC captain combined well with wing-back Nishu Kumar but as he moved into the box, it was like he hit a wall. Two defenders cut Chhetri's run down to leave Nishu alone, who would then float a cross into the box.
The same would happen whenever BFC had possession on the other flank. Even if Chhetri or right winger Toni Dovale moved to the centre to head in a cross, the taller Istiklol centre-backs ended up overpowering them.
This, Istiklol coach Mukhsin Mukhamadiev revealed was a clear attempt to man-mark both the wingers, who he referred to as the danger men for his side in the second leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday (October 18).
"There are a few we've our eyes on from Bengaluru FC," Mukhamadiev said through a translator at the pre-match presser.
"One them is Dimas Delgado. Then, there's the Australian who is originally from Estonia (midfielder Erik Paatalu) and jersey No 49 (Toni Dovale). They will be the danger men for us."
The trend is set to continue in the return leg. The Blues have to overturn a one-goal deficit if they are to book a spot in the final of the AFC Cup against Air Force Club of Iraq.
In pursuit of those goals, it will be a difficult prospect for Chhetri and Dovale to skip their way past the Istiklol wall. However, Chhetri can still weave his magic from set-pieces, something that Istiklol have to be cautious about.
"Whether they play offensive or defensive is no matter for us," Mukhamadiev added. "We are here to play our game and focus on our strengths. The score is 1-0. The best part is that we didn't concede an away goal."
Istiklol goalkeeper Nikola Stosic agreed. "They have many good things (strengths). They play fast, their defence is good but we have studied them well. After the first match, we know how they play. We will try our best tomorrow," he said.