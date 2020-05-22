Football
'The future depends on what you do today' – Pjanic in cryptic message amid Barca links

By Sacha Pisani
Miralem Pjanic

Turin, May 22: Juventus star Miralem Pjanic said "the future depends on what you do today" amid growing links to La Liga champions Barcelona.

Pjanic has been at the centre of transfer speculation, with the Juve midfielder tipped to swap the Serie A holders for Barca in a deal that could involve Arthur.

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also reportedly interested in Bosnia-Herzegovina international Pjanic.

As Juve return to training this week amid the coronavirus pandemic, Pjanic shared a cryptic message via social media on Thursday (May 21).

View this post on Instagram

The Future Depends On What You Do Today . Happy To Be Back On The Pitch 😃〽️

A post shared by Miralem Pjanić (@miralem_pjanic) on May 21, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

Pjanic wrote: "The Future Depends On What You Do Today. Happy To Be Back On The Pitch."

The 30-year-old joined Juve from Italian rivals Roma in 2016.

Since moving to Turin, Pjanic has won three consecutive Serie A titles to go with Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana honours.

Prior to COVID-19 suspending Serie A in March, Pjanic had scored three goals and supplied two assists in 22 league appearances.

Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
