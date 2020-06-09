Football
Thiago Silva likely to leave PSG

By
Thiago Silva
Thiago Silva may leave PSG after spending eight seasons with the club.

Bengaluru, June 9: Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is likely to leave Ligue 1 champions this summer after eight seasons with the club.

According to reports in local media, the 35-year-old Brazil international will not be offered an extension to his contract beyond the end of PSG's UEFA Champions League campaign and is said to have been informed of the decision by sporting director Leonardo.

PSG are looking to reduce their hefty wage bill with the club facing estimated losses of over $226m after the Ligue 1 season was declared over in April due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prior the postponement of Ligue 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Silva had made 21 league appearances and 30 across all competitions.

He has won six Ligue 1 titles since moving to PSG, and 14 other pieces of silverware in the French capital.

Silva, who joined PSG from AC Milan in 2012, could return to former club Fluminense in his homeland. He was pictured recently holding a Fluminense member's card and team shirt with his name printed on the back.

PSG reached the quarterfinals of this season's Champions League before the competition was put on hold in March.

FIFA has recommended expiring contracts be extended until the end of the current campaign.

There are also rumours that he might rejoin AC Milan with his agent Paulo Tonietto saying anything is possible in football.

Thiago Silva's agent leaves door open to Milan return

"In football anything is possible, but we have to wait to see what will happen because of the pandemic," Tonietto told MilanNews.it.

"He has great admiration for Milan, his years with them were those that marked his career.

"He knows about the fans' great affection for him."

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 11:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 9, 2020

