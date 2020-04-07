Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Thiago Silva's agent leaves door open to Milan return

By Sacha Pisani
Thiago Silva

Paris, April 7: Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva's agent Paulo Tonietto said "anything is possible" amid links to former club Milan.

Silva is out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season and the 35-year-old is set to leave Ligue 1 champions PSG.

The Brazilian centre-back is reportedly open to re-joining Milan, where he won the Serie A title in 2011 before joining PSG the following year.

"In football anything is possible, but we have to wait to see what will happen because of the pandemic," Tonietto told MilanNews.it.

"He has great admiration for Milan, his years with them were those that marked his career.

"He knows about the fans' great affection for him."

Silva has won six Ligue 1 titles since moving to PSG, and 14 other pieces of silverware in the French capital.

Prior the postponement of Ligue 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Silva had made 21 league appearances and 30 across all competitions.

More THIAGO SILVA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue