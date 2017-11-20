Thierry Henry is potential candidate to be next Wales manager

Bengaluru, November 20: Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has emerged as a potential candidate for vacant Wales head coach role, as per reports.
The Dragons are currently without a manager after their long-term associate, Chris Coleman resigned moved to Sunderland following Wales' failure to land a World Cup spot.
And now according to reports, the Arsenal legend is currently evaluated by the Football Association of Wales for the job.
Henry, 40 currently works under Belgium manager Roberto Martinez as an assistant manager and recently claimed that he has aspirations to move to managerial role in the long haul.
However, other candidate's are also being assessed for the position with names like United legend Ryan Giggs and Wales cult hero Craig Bellamy also interested in the job permanently.
Giggs earlier managed United in 2014 for only two matches after the Scotsman's sacking and later he assisted Louis van Gaal for two years at United. As per Bellamy he hung up his boots in 2014, has been working with hometown club Cardiff since then.
Wales may not have made next summer's FIFA World Cup, but, since Coleman's take over, the fortunes did turn for the Dragon's.
Coleman helped Bale and Co to an impressive Semi-final spot in last year's Euro and also helped them achieve eigth in FIFA ranking which is the best in Wales' history.
So whoever takes charge in the end, the Welsh fans will surely hope that their country's growth will continue furthermore and the appointment of Henry without a doubt will be a fascinating one.