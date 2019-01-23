Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Henry's Monaco dumped out of Coupe de France

By Opta
Metz dumped out Monaco from Coupe de France
Metz dumped out Monaco from Coupe de France

Monaco, January 23: Monaco have been dumped out of the Coupe de France by Ligue 2 side Metz in the latest setback for Thierry Henry's side.

Stunning goals from Gauthier Hein and Marvin Gakpa helped the Ligue 2 leaders to a 3-1 win at a sparsely populated Stade Louis II on Tuesday.

Hein opened the scoring in the 32nd minute with a curling effort, but Metz's lead was short-lived, Monaco captain Radamel Falcao levelling by converting a Djibril Sidibe cross.

Another high-class finish put Metz back in front in the 62nd minute, though, Gakpa arrowing a 25-yard drive across goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

Henry sent on Cesc Fabregas but the scoreline got even worse for Monaco in the 74th minute, Hein involved as Ibrahima Niane slotted in from close range.

And Frederic Antonetti's men could have added to their lead further only for referee Antony Gautier to harshly rule out a fourth Metz goal for a foul on Subasic.

A chastening defeat for Monaco comes after they were hammered 5-1 at home by Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday, a loss that saw former Arsenal and France striker Henry lose his temper.

Confronting defender Kenny Lala over perceived time-wasting, Henry appeared to use a French insult which translates as "grandson of a b****" or "your grandmother is a w****".

Monaco, a point and a place off the bottom of the Ligue 1 table, are still in the Coupe de la Ligue, however.

Henry's side are set to face Paris Saint-Germain's conquerors Guingamp in the semi-finals next week.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 109/5 (25.0 vs IND
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 23, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue