Things to know about Arsenal target Alex Runarsson

Bengaluru, Sept. 15: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta may have shown his complete faith in Bernd Leno to instill him as his first choice but he does need a backup keeper for the rest of the season following Emiliano Martinez's £20million move to Aston Villa.
Some of the earlier reports last week claimed that Brentford keeper David Raya was a target of the Gunners. But that deal now looks dead in the water with the Championship side remaining on their stance to not sell him. Now as per reports, Ligue 1 side, Dijon's 25-year-old keeper Alex Runarsson is the frontrunner to secure a move to Emirates.
The 25-year-old Iceland international is surely something of an unknown quantity for most Premier League fans. Hence here we have decided to look at a couple of things you should know about the Arsenal target:
Career so far
The Iceland international started his career as a youth player at the local side KR Reykjavik and made three senior appearances for the club in 2012/13. He later moved to FC Nordsjaelland and made 60 first-team appearances which earned him his first senior Iceland cap in 2017. That caught the eye of the French side Dijon next year who signed him on a four-year contract in 2018. However, he is yet to be a first-team regular in the side but has shown glimpses of his talents in limited appearances. The shot-stopper made 14 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit last season but has failed to have any game time following the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Playing Style
Arteta is looking at a technically sound goalkeeper who would be comfortable ball at his feet and Runarsson has very good footwork. Standing at 6'1", he although is not accurately a giant among goalkeepers, but he has good shot-stopping abilities although may have to work on his physique to match the physicality of PL.
Familiar in Arsenal camp
Arsenal may have scouted the keeper separately but there is a big possibility that goalkeeping coach, Inaki Cana Pavon has put his insight for the transfer. The coaching member worked with Runarsson at the Norwegian club FC Nordsjaelland which could describe the Gunners' interest.
Transfer Fee
With two years left on his current deal and not a regular starter with Dijon as per reports, the young goalkeeper would only command a fee in the region of £1.5m. If this deal goes through, that could be a massive recoup by the Gunners given they sold Martinez to Aston Villa for £20m.
Has football connection in the family
The shot-stopper's father, Runar Kristinsson, is an Iceland legend. He was a midfielder and is the only Icelander to have made over 100 appearances for the national team so far.