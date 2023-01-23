Things to know about Chelsea's latest potential right-winger Noni Madueke

PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke is Chelsea's latest signing in this window as the Blues continue with their spending spree.
The
Stamford
Bridge
side
were
the
highest
spenders
in
the
summer
and
are
following
the
same
route
in
the
winter
window
as
well
with
five
signings
already
taking
place.
It has taken their spending to £152m with Ivory Coast wonderkid David Datro Fofana, Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos, Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid, and lastly biggest of them Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk joining the side. The latest inclusion will be the 20-year-old right-winger who has long been heralded as a potential star of the future.
Not a popular name in the European circuit yet, here are a couple of things you need to know about Madueke-
The PSV winger has been tearing it up in the Eredivisie since leaving England. Before joining PSV in 2018, the 20-year-old played for the Tottenham reserve for four years. His breakthrough came during the previous season, and he has been on fire ever since. In 35 games in all competitions last season, he scored nine goals and had seven assists. So far this season, he has had tough luck with injuries playing only nine games and scoring twice, however, there's no doubt he remains a hot talent.
Noni Madueke is a Blue! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/xHihCeU7oF— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2023
In his early years, the young attacker mostly operated as an advanced playmaker or No. 10. However, with PSV, he has been playing as a right winger since last season with manager Ruud van Nistelrooy using him as a wide attacker. Madueke however, has also frequently played as a left winger as well. His playing style has been compared to Arjen Robben's because of his superb left foot, which he uses to perform accurately through balls and potent long shots.
Chelsea
are
likely
to
hand
him
a
role
in
the
wide
right
as
well.
The
Blues
are
short
of
quality
attacking
options
at
the
right
with
the
likes
of
Pulisic,
Ziyech,
etc
all
struggling
to
impress
Graham
Potter.
A
couple
of
them
are
likely
to
be
shipped
off
this
January
or
in
Summer
and
Madueke
could
take
their
place
in
the
team.
At
just
20
years
of
age,
there's
a
vast
future
ahead
of
him
and
Chelsea
surely
is
the
next
great
step
in
his
career.