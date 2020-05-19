Three academy stars Manchester United should send out on loan this Summer

Bengaluru, May 19: Manchester United’s youth academy has historically been one of the best in the world and over the last couple of years, the Red Devils management has started re-investing in it massively to produce more talents.
The likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon William's rise to the first team speaks a lot about the potential at the academy. But there are also a number of other young talents who are equally highly thought of however is still not quite ready for a first-team role at Old Trafford.
But a couple of loans move could hand them the potential experience for first-team football. Here we have put together three players from the ranks who could flourish with a loan spell in the Summer.
Tahith Chong
Chong was quite sensational in the youth rank which helped him get his debut in 2018 under Jose Mourinho. After Mourinho's departure, his performance in the academy rank has been of the same level which also prompted current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in giving him chances at senior level, this time more often.
He so far has racked up 15 appearances to his name, playing across every competition United are involved in, even the Champions League. Although there was an occasional skilful piece of play, but he is yet to manage a goal or assist. Although the Dutchman is brimming with potential and that's why United handed him a new contract till 2022.
Chong may just need more time to get accustomed to senior football and with English football being more physical and intense, he may not have grown to that bit yet. Now a loan spell could be the next step he needs to furnish his game further to compete with the likes of Rashford, James, Greenwood, and potentially also Jadon Sancho.
James Garner
Solskjaer labelled him as the next 'Michael Carrick' who made his first-team debut last February and has been highly praised by his manager. But with United midfield pretty much packed, the English talent could surely avail more time on the pitch even at another lower-ranked Premier League side or in the Championship.
Garner was reportedly wanted by both Preston and Wigan on loan earlier in the season and the interest is likely to resume in Summer again. As of now, a loan move may be the best thing for his career.
Ethan Laird
Laird has already been given a couple of chances in the United first team in cup games. But the right-back slot is completely filled up with Wan Bissaka and his deputy Dalot. It is almost impossible for him to break into the first team next summer. As things stand, he could develop his game further in loan in next season and could prove his mettle just like Dean Henderson, making his case stronger for future. Laird is an explosive, attacking full-back whose directness is brilliant to watch and should he continue his development, there is no reason for him breaking into the team under Solskjaer.