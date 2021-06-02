Three best English footballers abroad in 2020-21

Bengaluru, June 2: English players plying their trade abroad remain relatively rare in club football but things have changed recently.
An increasing number of top youngsters now appears to test themselves by representing their country in foreign fields and they look to have had a successful outgoing mostly so far. The recently concluded 2020-21 also has seen some top English stars having great success and here we have enlisted three such names:
1. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
The 20-year-old has developed into one of world football’s finest young players since his move to Dortmund three seasons ago. He has only gone strength to strength to improve his numbers and now for the consecutive third season in a row he has produced 30+ goal involvements. With the combination of fleet-footed flair with a powerful end product, his goal contribution numbers are nothing but wavering for a player of his age.
2. Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid)
The 30-year-old made a tough choice last season when he dropped his comfort zone to sign for Atletico. But it proved to be one of his best decisions as the right-back helped Atlet claiming their first title success since 2014. Trippier thrived flawlessly in Diego Simeone’s defensive line-up while his creative quality helped him registering six La Liga assists, despite him missing a period of the season through suspension.
3. Jude Bellingham
The English youngster's journey from Championship to Bundesliga has been nothing but inspiring. Birmingham City’s youngest ever player and goalscorer was courted by almost all the top sides in England before he chose to sign for Dortmund. The £25million fee made him the most expensive 17-year-old in history but so far he’s made a fine job of hitting the ground running. He made 46 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season with four goals and assists to his name and his impressive form also has handed him a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro squad.