Three biggest winners of the transfer window

Kolkata, September 1: The summer transfer window of 2021 has been one of the most eventful and exciting ones in recent history.
Big deals have been announced and some of the heavyweights of the game have made their their moves.
At the same time, there has also been plenty of drama regarding the futures of some top players. Also, some pf the much-speculated deals failed to materialize.
Here, we look at three clubs in Europe who have been the biggest winners of the transfer window.
3. Aston Villa
Villa lost their crown jewel and club skipper Jack Grealish this summer as the English international moved to Manchester City. But, it was a deal they did on their own terms as the Cityzens had to spend £100 million for the services of the 25-year-old. And, the Birmingham-based club have done an extraordinary job in reacting to the departure of the fulcrum of their side.
Villa have bolstered their squad to a significant extent with the signings of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City, Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen, Danny Ings from Southampton as well as bringing former fan favourite Ashley Young back to the club on a free transfer.
They have signed Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United on loan and have a much stronger and deeper squad now. The Lions were also supposedly in search for another central midfielder but have to be content with what they have at the moment.
2. Manchester United
There has been plenty of frustration among the fans regarding the ambition of their owners and their lack of spending, but the Glazers have backed the manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer in every way they could. They have made three huge acquisitions over the summer in the form of promising England winger Jadon Sancho, experienced French defender Raphael Varane and of course Cristiano Ronaldo who is a legend of the game and the club.
Sancho has been the club's primary target for a long- time now and the Red Devils have now finally have the fleet-footed winger while Varane's quality and experience at the highest level is certain to improve the United defence. Ronaldo's comeback to Old Trafford is surely the one that steals all the spotlight with the 36-year-old still possessing the quality to take the Red Devils back to the next levels. The Red Devils could have possibly signed a central midfielder which would have made their squad more complete and also probably should have done better to ship off some of the unwanted players.
1. Paris Saint-Germain
With the kind of financial powers the French giants enjoy, they look to make the best of every transfer window, but this has easily been the best ever window in the history of the club and that too without spending too much money in the form of transfer fee. PSG have been the biggest gainers of the window and could not have done better.
Mauricio Pochettino's side signed four superstars Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi on free transfers and getting so much quality without spending a single penny as transfer fee is unbelievable. They also added Achraf Hakimi and Danilo Pereira to their roster for a combined fee of €80 million.