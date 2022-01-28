Three clubs chasing Juventus star on a free transfer

Kolkata, January 28: As per rumours in Italy, Juventus star forward Paulo Dybala is unlikely to sign a new deal with the Old Lady.
As things stand, the 28-year-old looks destined to depart the Turin giants having spent seven long years at the club and that too on a free transfer with his current deal set to expire in June.
The imminent arrival of young Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic at the Allianz Stadium from Fiorentina has put further doubts on the future of the Argentinian international who has often been compared to his iconic compatriot Lionel Messi thanks to his style of play.
Dybala is even allowed to sign a pre-contract with clubs outside Italy and it is hardly a surprise to see that the flamboyant forward is being chased by some of the biggest clubs in the continent.
Here, we look at three clubs Dybala could sign for on a free transfer in the summer.
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG have been long admirers of Dybala and are said to be keen on linking him up with Messi in their star studded squad. The French capital club have shown their statement of intent signing so many high profile players over the years and it is needless to say that Dybala's addition would significantly strengthen their attack. The fact that the 28-year-old would be available on a free transfer would be a cherry on the top of the cake.
Barcelona
Barcelona's current financial situation is pretty much well-documented and it is needless to say that the Blaugrana must be wary of not making the same mistakes all over again. The Catalan giants are in dire need of strong reinforcements to their squad but they also need to balance their books and cut their wage bill down. Dybala, on a free transfer, makes plenty of sense from the viewpoint of the Spanish giants and he is a player who looks pretty much certain to fit into the system deployed by Xavi Hernandez.
Liverpool
It has been strongly reported that Liverpool are leading the race for Dybala on a free transfer and the player is also believed to be keen on a switch to Anfield. The Reds have not typically been big spenders when compared to their rivals and rather look for deals those will represent good value for money. Jurgen Klopp's side have often looked like missing the cutting edge this season which is why they are nine points behind Manchester City right now and someone like Dybala could solve that on his own and that too without spending a penny on transfer fee. Liverpool and Dybala look like a match made in heaven.