Three clubs linked with AC Milan star

Franck Kessie
Franck Kessie, right, has fallen from the pecking order at San Siro.

Kolkata, January 10: Over the course of the last few seasons, Franck Kessie has gone strength to strength as a footballer and has arguably been the most important player for AC Milan.

The 25-year-old has been at the heart of everything positive for the Rossoneri over the years as the fallen giants of European football are gradually taking small but crucial steps in becoming a football powerhouse once again.

However, as things stand, the Serie A giants could be forced to look for a capable replacement of their star midfielder in the summer with the 25-year-old seemingly set to depart San Siro on a free transfer in June when his contract expires.

It is hardly a surprise to see Kessie attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe following his exploits in Italian football. In this article, we will take a look at three clubs chasing the Ivory Coast midfield dynamo.

Barcelona

Despite the financial woes of the Blaugrana well documented, the La Liga giants have been continuously linked with some of the most exciting players in Europe and their long list of targets also include Kessie. Considering how inconsistent the Catalan giants have been, they would certainly benefit from having someone of Kessie's caliber and leadership quality in the middle of the park.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid, unlike their rivals, have been enjoying themselves this season and look destined for the La Liga title. The Los Blancos have a pretty solid and deep midfield but are still believed to be eyeing Kessie on a free transfer which could potentially suggest that he is being eyed as a long-term successor of the magical Luka Modric even though the Croatian superstar is showing so signs of slowing down even at the age of 36.

Liverpool

Liverpool have long been credited with an interest in Kessie and could finally replace Georginio Wijnaldum one year after his departure with the 25-year-old Ivorian. The Reds have somewhat struggled in midfield department this season and could benefit from signing someone of Kessie's caliber who can not only dominate the midfield area but can also come up with important goals.

Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:46 [IST]
