Three clubs linked with Carney Chukwuemeka

Bengaluru,
July
21:
Aston
Villa
have
one
of
the
brightest
prospects
in
world
football
right
now
in
the
form
of
Carney
Chukwuemeka.
The
Austria-born
England
youth
international
joined
the
Midlands
club
six
years
ago
from
Northampton
Town
and
has
since
established
himself
as
one
of
the
most
coveted
young
players
on
the
planet.
Now,
Aston
Villa
find
themselves
in
a
pretty
difficult
situation
with
the
18-year-old
entering
the
final
year
of
his
deal
at
Villa
Park.
As per reports in England, Chukwuemeka is seeking a contract worth £100,000-a-week from the Midlands club in order to commit to his future at the club. Since making his first-team debut in May 2021 at the age of 17, the England U19 international has since featured 16 times for the Lions senior side providing one assist in the process.
Now, the youngster faces an uncertain future at the club amid interest from a host of clubs across Europe. Manager Steven Gerrard has taken quite a bold step axing the teenage starlet from the squad that has flown away on the pre-season tour after he refused to commit his future at Villa Park. Therefore, it looks quite likely that he won't remain on Aston Villa's books when the transfer window ends.
Here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
clubs
chasing
the
signature
of
the
18-year-old:
Barcelona
Despite boasting some of the most exciting talents in world football, Barcelona are seemingly in the race to sign the Aston Villa prodigy. Xavi Hernandez reportedly wants the 18-year-old as he looks to build a scary midfield in the years to come comprising of Chukwuemeka along with the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Nico, and new signing Pablo Torre.