Three clubs linked with Everton star

Kolkata, January 24: As per rumours in England, Everton could be prepared to part ways with their star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is their valuation of £60 million is met. The Toffees find themselves in a tricky situation at the moment both in the table as well as financially.
The Merseyside club have spent heavily and not wisely over the last few years and desperately need to balance their books and could be prepared to sell one of their best players to balance the books. Calvert-Lewin’s season has been injury-stricken but he is still considered among the best young strikers in the Premier League.
In this article, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the 24-year-old.
Tottenham Hotspur
As per reports in England, Spurs are huge admirers of Calvert-Lewin and were interested in bringing him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer when Harry Kane was strongly linked with a move to Manchester City. Kane's future still looks pretty much up in the air and he is also not having the best season of his career. Antonio Conte could turn to Calvert-Lewin in the summer regardless of Kane's future at the club and could form a deadly duo up front.
West Ham United
David Moyes' West Ham United have reportedly registered their interest in Calvert-Lewin despite Everton valuing the 24-year-old at £60 million. It is understood that the Hammers boss is looking to add more firepower to his frontline with the signing of the former Sheffield United star hoping that he could fire them to Champions League qualification.
Arsenal
It is widely reported that Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Calvert-Lewin and wanted him at the Emirates in the summer. The Gunners are believed to be in the market for a new number nine with the future of their striker trio Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah looking uncertain. They have also been linked with several other number nines across Europe like Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak and Jonathan David but Calvert-Lewin's Premier League experience could make him the primary target of Arteta.