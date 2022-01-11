Three clubs linked with French midfielder

Kolkata, January 11: As per rumours in France, Olympique Marseille star midfielder Boubacar Kamara is increasingly attracting interest from the Premier League.
The 22-year-old has been wanted by a host of clubs across the continent over the past couple of years or so.
With the contract of the defensive midfielder with his boyhood club Marseille set to expire this summer, clubs outside France are allowed to sign him on a pre-contract ahead of a free transfer in the summer and it is believed that the race for his signature is heating up.
Here, we look at three clubs contending for the signature of the French Under-21 international.
Manchester United
The Red Devils have long been credited with an interest in Kamara and were believed to be closing in on the midfielder two years back. It is clear to see that there is a desperate need for a quality defensive midfielder at Old Trafford and Kamara is believed to be one of the many players the club are considering. Although Manchester United have not been strongly linked with Kamara during this window but they are believed to be monitoring the situation closely.
Newcastle United
Following their mega-money takeover earlier this season, Newcastle United currently have an almost unparalleled financial backing from their new owners and they are also in a dire need to splash the cash heavily. The Magpies' must ensure that they manage to stave off relegation by the end of the season and for that, they need to add more quality to their squad. Following the arrival of Kieran Trippier, we can expect plenty of other names to follow and Kamara could be one of those considering his recent linking with the Tynesiders.
West Ham United
Under the tutelage of David Moyes, West Ham United have been a team on the rise over the recent months. They narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season and are in the running for a top four finish this season too. However, it is pretty evident that the East London club lack the squad depth needed to sustain at this level and eventually reach the next one and it looks apparent that Moyes is looking to address this issue. The Hammers are believed to be leading the race for Kamara and it would certainly be a great deal for the club unless it means the departure of Declan Rice.