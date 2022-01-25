Three clubs linked with out of favour PSG star

Kolkata, January 25: Big things were expected from Georginio Wijnaldum when the Dutchman moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Liverpool following his contract expiry but the 31-year-old has found it difficult so far to impress at Parc de Princes.
Wijnaldum was one of the many high-profile players to be brought in by PSG this summer but the Dutchman has looked like a shadow of himself when he was at Liverpool.
It is presumed that PSG could be willing to part ways with Wijnaldum already and are looking for suitors for the former PSV Eindhoven star. And, the 31-year-old has no shortage of suitors either. Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the services of the 31-year-old.
Juventus
Juventus have significantly fallen over the past couple of years and saw their Serie A winning streak ended by Inter Milan last season. The Old Lady could even miss out on a top four finish this season if their form does not improve soon and one of the key reasons behind their downfall is their lack of quality and control in midfield. Max Allegri is reportedly looking to bring Wijnaldum to Turin to bolster his midfield and Juventus have been particularly successful with such deals for players over the age of 30 in the past.
Barcelona
Barcelona were believed to be leading the race for Wijnaldum in the summer before PSG swooped in and hijacked the deal but the Blaugrana are still believed to be keen on the 31-year-old and could offer him a second chance to move to Camp Nou. Xavi Hernandez is understood to be a big fan of the former Liverpool star and reportedly believes that he could take the Barcelona midfield to the next level with his experience and tactical brilliance. However, the Catalan giants must be wary before sanctioning this deal as the 31-year-old could very well turn out to be a disaster like Miralem Pjanić.
Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs are believed to be more than happy to offer Wijnaldum a route back to the Premier League and are ready to offer PSG Tanguy Ndombele as part of a swap deal. It could be a good deal for both parties with Ndombele formerly being a target for PSG before his move to Spurs. He has simply not been able to impress at the English capital but a move back to his homeland could bring his confidence back while Wijnaldum could also find his feet back in English football.