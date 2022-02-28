Three clubs linked with RB Leipzig defender Angelino over a January transfer

Bengaluru, Feb. 28: RB Leipzig defender Angelino could be the subject of transfer interest from a host of top clubs in the next summer transfer window.
The former Manchester City star has been getting rave reviews since changing sides in January 2020. The Spaniard initially moved to the RB Leipzig on a loan deal before completing a permanent switch to the Red Bull Arena last summer.
Since then he recorded an impressive number, having chipped in with ten goals and 24 assists in 84 appearances thus far.
Unsurprisingly, such an impressive display has started attracting a lot of suitors. As per rumours, these are the three clubs that reportedly have inquired about the defender:
1. Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte is likely to bring in a left-back after remaining unconvinced over his left-back options. As of now, Sergio Reguilon is considered a sure starter. But with Real Madrid considering re-signing the Spaniard, Angelino could emerge as a great option to replace him next season.
2. Arsenal
The Gunners are reportedly also one of the sides putting their interest in him. As of now, the North London club are are fully loaded in the left-back area with Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares as the main two left-back options. But as per some rumours, Tierney's future at Emirates is not confirmed with Real Madrid chasing the Scottish star. Should he make a move to Spain it is understood that Arsenal could plot a move for the 25-year-old.
3. Barcelona
Barcelona are also set to enter the transfer market for a left-back and for valid reasons. They sold Junior Firpo earlier this year, leaving Jordi Alba as the only senior left-back in the squad. Academy starlet Alejandro Balde has been used as his backup.
But so far he has looked under-prepared, lacking the necessary experience for a starting spot. Therefore, they need to lay down a backup plan for the left-back position soon and Angelino reportedly has emerged as a leading option for Xavi's side.