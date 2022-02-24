Three clubs linked with Real Madrid outcast Isco over a summer transfer

Bengaluru, Feb. 24: After nine seasons at Real Madrid, Isco is reportedly set to leave the La Liga giants at the end of the season, when his current contract expires.
The
30-year-old
is
yet
to
decide
on
his
future
club
but
it
has
been
assured
that
his
contract
will
not
be
renewed.
The Spanish international joined Real Madrid in 2013 and has had successful initial years. He was once considered amongst the best midfielders in the world however over the last few years, he has only managed to show flashes of brilliance. The presence of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos did not help matters much for him who has slowly fallen down to the pecking order.
Since the last year, he has mostly been a sporadic presence in the team. He is currently on the fringes of first-team football after experiencing a steady depreciation. He was linked over an exit in both summer and winter windows. However, a deal could not be arranged. He will now leave the club as a free agent in the summer with these clubs across England and Italy reportedly circling around him.
1. West Ham United
The Premier League high flyers are reportedly one of the sides that have enquired about the midfielder. The Hammers reportedly hold an interest in the Spanish international for a while now and also earlier contacted Real Madrid on several occasions over a transfer.
However,
they
were
rejected
each
time
by
the
La
Liga
giants.
But
with
his
contract
now
lapsing,
they
could
put
all
their
efforts
to
land
him.
For
the
Spanish
playmaker,
it
could
be
a
step
downwards.
However,
at
West
Ham,
he
could
fancy
his
chances
of
getting
a
permanent
first-team
spot
and
could
get
his
career
back
on
track.
2. AC Milan
Milan failed to sign a permanent replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu in the summer transfer window and are still looking for a midfield addition. Moreover, with the uncertainty surrounding Franck Kessie's future, getting a midfielder is one of their foremost priority next summer.
As
a
result,
Isco
who
could
be
available
on
a
free
deal
has
reportedly
alerted
the
side.
He
could
be
the
lynchpin
in
the
newly
rejuvenated
Milan
who
are
looking
for
a
brighter
future
under
Stefano
Pioli.
3. Inter Milan
AC Milan's arch-rivals Inter are also reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid attacking midfielder. The Italian giants hold a long-standing interest in Isco but have never made an official offer. But with the Spanish midfielder set to become a free agent now, Inter could finally make an offer for the 29-year-old. He could be a great addition to the squad considering Vidal is on the wrong side of 30 while the club could also offload Vecino next summer.