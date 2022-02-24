Football
Three clubs linked with Real Madrid outcast Isco over a summer transfer

By

Bengaluru, Feb. 24: After nine seasons at Real Madrid, Isco is reportedly set to leave the La Liga giants at the end of the season, when his current contract expires.

The 30-year-old is yet to decide on his future club but it has been assured that his contract will not be renewed.

The Spanish international joined Real Madrid in 2013 and has had successful initial years. He was once considered amongst the best midfielders in the world however over the last few years, he has only managed to show flashes of brilliance. The presence of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos did not help matters much for him who has slowly fallen down to the pecking order.

Since the last year, he has mostly been a sporadic presence in the team. He is currently on the fringes of first-team football after experiencing a steady depreciation. He was linked over an exit in both summer and winter windows. However, a deal could not be arranged. He will now leave the club as a free agent in the summer with these clubs across England and Italy reportedly circling around him.

1. West Ham United

The Premier League high flyers are reportedly one of the sides that have enquired about the midfielder. The Hammers reportedly hold an interest in the Spanish international for a while now and also earlier contacted Real Madrid on several occasions over a transfer.

However, they were rejected each time by the La Liga giants. But with his contract now lapsing, they could put all their efforts to land him. For the Spanish playmaker, it could be a step downwards. However, at West Ham, he could fancy his chances of getting a permanent first-team spot and could get his career back on track.

2. AC Milan

Milan failed to sign a permanent replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu in the summer transfer window and are still looking for a midfield addition. Moreover, with the uncertainty surrounding Franck Kessie's future, getting a midfielder is one of their foremost priority next summer.

As a result, Isco who could be available on a free deal has reportedly alerted the side. He could be the lynchpin in the newly rejuvenated Milan who are looking for a brighter future under Stefano Pioli.

3. Inter Milan

AC Milan's arch-rivals Inter are also reportedly interested in signing Real Madrid attacking midfielder. The Italian giants hold a long-standing interest in Isco but have never made an official offer. But with the Spanish midfielder set to become a free agent now, Inter could finally make an offer for the 29-year-old. He could be a great addition to the squad considering Vidal is on the wrong side of 30 while the club could also offload Vecino next summer.

Story first published: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 16:24 [IST]
