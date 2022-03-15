Three clubs plotting a swoop for Lazio star next summer

Bengaluru,
March
15:
Lazio
midfielder
Sergej
Milinkovic-Savic
could
be
a
subject
of
a
transfer
tug
of
war
in
the
summer
transfer
window
with
reports
linking
him
with
some
of
the
top
clubs
around.
The Serbian powerhouse over the last few years has been one of the most consistent performers in Serie A. Having joined the Italian side in 2015 from Belgian side Genk, he has come leaps and bounds.
The 26-year-old has developed into a skilful central midfielder, able to impact the game box-to-box, utilising his physicality. He thus far has recorded 55 goals and 49 assists in 284 games which is quite an impressive number.
But just like the last few seasons, his side are not having the best of seasons. Lazio have again found themselves quite far adrift from the Champions League places and it is now understood that the midfielder is now ready to leave the club for a better alternative.
Unsurprisingly, it has alerted a couple of sides. If some of the reports are to be believed, these three sides so far have shown interest in him:
Manchester United
One of the main objectives of United in the transfer market next summer is to get a young midfielder and the Serbian midfielder completely ticks all the boxes. The 26-year-old has almost the similar profile of Paul Pogba due to his compact defensive ability, composed passing and capability of helping the team move forward while sitting in deep. With Pogba expected to leave the club in the summer, United's interest in him definitely makes sense.
Paris Saint Germain
The French side could undergo a massive clearout in the summer with several midfielders like Wijnaldum, Herrera and Gueye all linked with a probable exit. As a result, the club are scouring the market for new options and Savic could be a viable addition for them. Bringing in an able partner for Marco Verratti is the main objective for PSG and the 26-year old's playing style could be a perfect match for the Italian.
Juventus
The Old Lady always keep track of every Serie A talent and Savic's availability unsurprisingly also has alerted them. Juventus are expected to make a big overhaul in the summer as Allegri expects to mount a title challenge next season. Midfield is one of the prime areas they are looking to make a complete rebuild. After Aaron Ramsey and Kulusevski's departure, the club could also sell Weston Mckennie in the summer. Savic is reportedly one of the options in their wishlist to replace him.