Three clubs that could target Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in summer

Bengaluru, Feb. 17: Leicester City are having one of their worst seasons in recent times and that could affect a couple of players in the squad.
After battling for a top-four finish in the Premier League in the last two seasons, Leicester have fallen considerably in this campaign. They have crashed out of the UEFA Europa League campaign and there are very slim chances of them securing a Champions League spot. And failing to qualify for the top European competition could have major spill-on consequences on the first-team squad.
It is understood that Foxes star midfielder Youri Tielemans is reportedly one of the players seeking a way out. The 24-year-old has been one of the best midfielders in the division in recent times. But his contract is up in the air in just 18 months and it is believed that Leicester's best efforts to sign the midfielder up to a new deal have proved unproductive so far. As a result, Leicester could be forced into once again selling one of their star players to a bigger club before he runs down his deal.
If so these are the three sides that could show interest in him:
1. Arsenal
The Gunners boast two first-team options for their midfield double pivot in Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka. However, none of them have the creative spark that the Belgian international would provide. Moreover, with Granit Xhaka again heavily linked with a move to AS Roma, Arsenal might be forced to sign a new midfielder. Tielemans in that aspect could come into the foray. He could be a great addition to the side and could even be an upgrade over Xhaka.
2. Manchester United
United although have plenty of options in the middle of the park however apart from Pogba none of them have been convincing so far. Fred and Mctominay both have lacked the vision and passing range compared to other top midfielders. Moreover, with Pogba's future at Old Trafford a big concern, United could show interest in Tielemans profile.
3. Chelsea
Chelsea could be forced into the market for a midfielder with concern over Jorginho's future alongside the failed move of Saul Niguez. Jorginho has been linked over a move to Italy while Saul's underwhelming performance means the club is unlikely to sign him on a permanent deal. The Leicester midfielder as a result could emerge as a lucrative option for Chelsea who could be available for a comparatively lower fee next summer.