Three defenders AC Milan could pursue in January

Bengaluru, Jan 10: AC Milan are actively searching the market for a new centre-back in January in order to replace Simon Kjaer. The Danish defender has been ruled out until the end of the season due to a knee operation, creating a massive disbalance in the backline.
The Serie A side have already been linked with several names and here are three defenders reportedly on the wishlist of manager Stefano Pioli:
1. Malang Sarr
The Chelsea defender is reportedly one of the options the club is looking at positively. Sarr has only made one appearance in the Premier League so far this season and has only been used in the recent cup games. With defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Trevoh Chalobah, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva all ahead of him in the pecking order it is unlikely he would be breaking into the side soon.
As a result, it is understood that Chelsea have given the green light to make a move and the 22-year-old is reportedly now available on loan. Milan have reportedly been temped with the situation and could offer him a deal. However, it is understood that as many as five clubs including West Ham, AS Roma, are also interested so they may have to make a decision quickly.
2. Pablo Mari
The struggling Arsenal defender is also reportedly on the radar of the Rossoneri. The Brazilian signed for Arsenal on a full-time deal in 2020. But the signing of Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu in the summer has pushed him further down the pecking order.
He has mostly been limited to cup games and having made just three appearances in all competitions this season Mari is reportedly now looking at a move away from the Emirates in the January transfer window. He is among a number of defenders being considered by Milan during this current window.
3. Sven Botman
The Lille defender is reportedly high on the preferred list but his asking price has apparently complicated the scenario. Signing for just £7.5m ahead of the 2020/21 campaign the Dutch defender has been an ever-present member of the side. The 21-year-old helped the club win the title last season and his defensive attributes have already garnered a lot of praise.
Milan unsurprisingly have been impressed with his display and want him on board in January, but Lille is reportedly not happy with the terms being offered. Milan have been working on a deal to sign Botman on loan with an option to buy, but the French side reportedly only want a permanent sale. Lille reportedly want around €30m for him, now it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.