Three left-backs Barcelona have on their radar for the summer

Bengaluru, Feb. 22: Barcelona reportedly have already started making plans for the summer transfer window as they look to continue their rebuild under club legend Xavi Hernandez.
The La Liga club have had a busy winter transfer window which saw Xavi signing almost a new attacking line-up with four new signings. And they are prepared to go again in the summer, with several key positions needing reinforcing.
The left-back slot is reportedly one major priority for the club ahead of the next season. Xavi reportedly wants a new left-back in the team who can share the workload with 33-year-old Alba.
The veteran-left back remains the first-choice at the club, but his performance levels have dipped considerably in the last few years. Moreover, in his absence, youngster Alejandro Balde has struggled to settle down in the first-team setup. As a result, the Spanish side are now looking for a specialist in the market.
Barcelona tried to sign a left-back in January also but could not negotiate any deal due to limited finances. The club are unlikely to spend a big budget on any left-back next summer as well and reportedly are keeping a close eye on these three cut-price options:
1. Alejandro Grimaldo
The Benfica left-back is reportedly one of the options the club are looking at closely. The Spanish full-back spent his earlier years with the Catalan side before moving to Portugal where he has established himself as one of the best-attacking fullbacks.
His 17 goals and 48 assists in 236 times speak volumes about his impact. Grimaldo is reportedly willing for a new challenge next season and with his current contract expiring in 2023, Barcelona could sign the 26-year-old for a cut-price fee in the summer transfer window.
2. Jose Gaya
The 26-year-old Spanish international is also reportedly on the wishlist of Barcelona over a summer addition. The Valencia left-back is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in Spain, having made considerable progress since making his first-team debut for the club in 2012.
He has been in long-drawn contract talks with the club, but a renewal has not been concluded yet. Such a situation has alerted Barcelona who are reportedly ready to take advantage of the situation.
3. Nicolas Tagliafico
Barcelona tried to get a deal done for the Argentine international but the interest was discarded after Ajax slapped a €12 m tag on his shoulder. Barcelona could renew interest in him next summer again but it is understood that he is only a contingency plan if they can not work any deal for the two above mentioned players.
The 29-year-old's contract also ends in just a little over a year so next summer he could also be available for a lesser fee.