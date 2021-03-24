Three Manchester United players who have regressed this season

Bengaluru, March 24: Manchester United’s form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken another twist after United's exit from FA Cup against Leicester City on Sunday.
While there are definitely so many good things in this current United side and the curve is absolutely upwards, United look to be missing the extra factor in getting the real taste of success.
Individual mistakes during crucial times are big factors behind this little downfall at times and here we have taken a look at such three names who are blameworthy of these comedowns:
Anthony Martial
Perhaps the player that has regressed the most this season, the French forward was one of the most productive players last season with 35 goal contributions in 48 appearances across all competitions last season.
However, he has been a shadow of himself this year with just four goals to his name in the Premier League. His weakness to convert big chances has cost his side on several occasions. Not only that he has often been observed not matching the workload as well and being callous leading the line. Unless he improves his game promptly, there is a big chance Solskjaer slowly phasing him out of the side.
Fred
The Brazilian too could be on borrowed time after his blundersome season so far. The most recent examples could be two flaws leading to goals during United’s defeat to an injury-hit Leicester City side in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Fred put up a great display during the second half of the campaign last season and established himself as a regular in the side.
His energy and enthusiasm in the middle of the park are some of the reasons Solskjaer has selected him regularly this season also. But these high-profile errors have again brought into question his credentials as a United player.
Nemanja Matic
The 31-year-old midfielder was one of the reasons the Red Devils have had a great second half of the campaign last season. The Serbian midfielder managed to get the best out of the defensive pair of Lindelof and Maguire last season while also linked up pretty well with Bruno and Pogba upfront. However, age seems to have taken a toll on his body this year. Although he has mostly been used in cup competitions, there's no doubt even in limited gametime his workload has regressed and it has reflected well on the pitch.