Three Manchester United stars ready for loan moves till season end

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently hinted that there is unlikely to be any arrival in the ongoing January transfer window.
However, he is expecting departures of some of the deadwood and teenage talents. Some of them are expected to complete permanent exit while some are looking for short loan deals till season end. Sergio Romero and Marcos Rojo are among two of them who could depart the club with a permanent move.
However, there are three other stars who are also on the verge of securing short loan moves till season end. Here below we have mentioned their names and probable joining sides:
Facundo Pellestri
The 19-year-old former Penarol attacker who only joined the club in summer will be allowed out on loan this month for more experience at a higher level. So far he has trained with the senior sides but has only been involved in U23 games. But United want to drive him to more competitive football for his development hence likely to allow him out on loan. The player reportedly is eyeing a move to Spain with Alaves one of the interested clubs.
However, there are also strong rumours that Belgian giants Club Brugge are also seeking his signature. The Belgian league leaders are seeking a right-winger to which the player fits the bill.
Phil Jones
Phil Jones is believed to be surplus to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s requirements this season. His omission from United’s 25-man Premier League and Champions League squad was just confirmation of that. United have been looking for permanent buyers for him but may have to settle for only a loan deal till season end. West Brom are one of the sides who have shown strong interest in him.
Jesse Lingard
Lingard has been out of Solskajer’s preferred XI since the latter part of last season and this has lasted so far. He was linked over a Summer exit but stay put to fight for his place. But breaking him into the first-team set-up now looks pretty grim. Several PL sides have shown interest in him but as per latest reports, David Moyes has won his signature till the remainder of the season. As per reports, it is just a matter of time before he completes a move to West Ham.