Three Manchester United youngsters who could get a break in Europa League

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: Erik ten Hag has a proven track record of producing young talents and it could the same case at Old Trafford this season.
Despite
their
struggles
in
the
recent
few
years,
Manchester
United
have
never
stopped
producing
young
talents
from
the
academy.
The Red Devils although are yet to promote any youngster from the ranks for the Premier League. However, there is likely to be more rotation for the Europa League fixtures than we have seen in recent games.
United's upcoming fixture against Real Sociedad could see a host of first-team players getting rest and it could open doors for many youngsters.
As of now, according to rumours, these are the three players who could involve more in the first team set-up in Europe.
Zidane Iqbal
The young midfielder has not been named in the 25-man squad however he will be eligible for selection as a U-21 player automatically. United are continuing to give Zidane Iqbal chances to impress and push his way into Erik ten Hag’s squad since the pre-season. The 19-year-old has been training with the first team squad for a time now and could get his much-deserved chance in the Europa League group stage. With Eriksen and Mctominay likely to be given rest, Iqbal could play a good part in 90 mins of football.
Alejandro Garnacho
The 17-year-old winger is one of the most admired youngsters in the academy who was handed his debut by Rangnick at the end of the last season. The Argentine international has already set the stage on fire in the youth ranks.
The
Dutch
manager
has
included
him
against
Arsenal
on
the
bench,
and
he
has
been
part
of
all
six
Premier
League
games,
although
has
only
made
one
substitute
appearance
so
far.
He
is
definitely
still
short
to
be
a
regular
at
the
senior
level
but
considering
his
growth
Ten
Hag
is
likely
to
hand
him
minutes
in
the
Europa
League.
Facundo Pellistri
The 20-year-old also has been named in the Europa League squad handing him a major boost to his United career. Since signing for the Red Devils the Uruguayan winger has mostly been away on loan. He was supposed to go on loan this season as well however an injury during the transfer window prevented him from going out. He did feature for United in pre-season under Ten Hag and the Dutch coach could also involve him in the first team in the Europa League as well.