ISL: Three mega-signings to watch out for this season

Bengaluru, September 24: The countdown to the sixth edition of the Indian Super League has already begun and this time it has all the ingredients to overtake all the previous editions' success.
With the ISL named as the top league of Indian football, the glamour is certainly much more than before this time around as the transfers this time around ahead of the season is a testament to it. This has been one of the biggest transfer windows ever in the Indian Super League.
ISL has helped some amazing home-grown talents to make a name for themselves over the years but the glamour and charisma of the League largely depends on the foreign players and some big name foreign players made their moves to Indian Super League this time around.
In this article, we will take a look at three mega-signings from abroad to watch out for this season.
Martin Perez Guedes - Odisha FC
Odisha FC, formerly known as Delhi Dynamos, have been one of the busier clubs during the transfer window and made their marquee signing in the form of Argentine footballer Martin Perez Guedes.
The 28-year-old is capable of playing on either flank as well as a number ten and could be a great success in India just like his compatriot Nicolas Velez of NorthEast United FC who is still remembered as one of the best foreign players to grace the ISL.
Perez graduated from the youth academy of famed River Plate in Argentina and his most recent club was for Defensores de Belgrano, where he spent a season on loan playing in the second division of Argentinian football.
Roy Krishna - ATK
One of the best signings for 2019-20 ISL season came from two-time champions ATK when they roped in star Fiji striker Roy Krishna, who is the captain of his national team as well as the winner of A-league 2018-19 Golden boot for Wellington Phoenix with 18 goals to his name.
It's a huge statement from ATK as well as for the ISL to sign one of the best players from the A-League which is one of the best under AFC.
The 32-year-old represented Fiji in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil and even scored in a Group C match against Mexico. The Fijian is deadly in front of the goal and could prove to be the man who could help ATK win their third ISL title.
Asamoah Gyan - NorthEast FC
The biggest signing of the ISL this time around is certainly Ghana superstar and African icon Asamoah Gyan and it was a major surprise when NorthEast United announced the signing of the former Premier League star.
Gyan has represented Ghana in three World Cups and is an icon of not just his country but for the whole continent.
The 33-year-old has played in top leagues like Serie A, La Liga, Premier League and has been one of the best players in Asia while playing for Al Ain.
The former African Footballer of the Year is undoubtedly the biggest attraction of this edition of the ISL and eyes from across India will be on him when he features for NorthEast FC.