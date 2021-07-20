Three midfielders Arsenal could target if they miss out on their primary choice

Bengaluru, July 20: Arsenal have already started revamping their squad having already parted ways with David Luiz permanently while loaning the duo of William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi away to Marseille in Ligue 1.
On the other hand, they have already confirmed two new signings in the form of Nuno Tavares from Benfica and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht.
Mikel Arteta's side are also believed to be closing in on a mega-money move for Ben White from Brighton and Hove Albion and the announcements looks more like a formality.
Despite the club having already signed a central midfielder in the form of Lokonga, the Gunners still remain in the market for another marquee signing in the middle of the park.
Their priority target seems to be Italy international Manuel Locatelli. In fact, the Gunners have reportedly matched the £34 million asking price for the Sassuolo midfielder but the 23-year-old is believed to be interested in only moving to Juventus.
And, that makes things interesting for Arsenal on whether they chose to pursue the European Championship winner with Italy or look for alternatives.
There is no shortage of alternatives for the Arsenal manager at the moment and here, we will take a look at three such options.
Houssem Aouar - Lyon
Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar has been a long-term target for the Gunners and they were reportedly close to signing the gifted central midfielder on several instances in the past.
Despite the interest from Arsenal and a host of other top clubs, Aouar still remains at Lyon and his stock seems to have fallen significantly. And £17 million could be enough to prise the playmaker away from Olympique Lyonnais as per latest reports and for that amount, the Frenchman could prove to be a steal.
Ruben Neves - Wolverhampton Wanderers
With Wolverhampton Wanderers enduring a difficult campaign last time out and having parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo, the Midlands club look more vulnerable than ever to lose their priced assets.
Wolves' midfielder general Ruben Neves has been earning the plaudits with his all-round midfield game over the last few years and it is believed that the Molineux hierarchy are prepared to cash in on the Portuguese international and reinvest that money to bolster their squad.
Aged just 24 and proven in the Premier League, Neves looks like a guaranteed success at the Emirates and Arsenal should consider the former Porto starlet.
Yves Bissouma - Brighton and Hove Albion
Another midfielder already proven in the Premier League, Yves Bissouma's has seen his stocks rise significantly over the last season.
The 24-year-old Malian international is a key player at the Amex Stadium under Greame Potter and has been catching the eye of the big boys of English football with his excellent all-round displays in the middle of the park.
Tenacious, strong, technically and tactically astute, the 24-year-old has all the ingredients of becoming a top-class central midfielder in the future and would significantly bolster the Arsenal midfield if the Gunners can manage to win the race for his signature.