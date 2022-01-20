Three midfielders linked with Arsenal

Bengaluru, January 20: Two-thirds of the winter transfer window has passed but Arsenal are yet to start their business in terms of incomings despite being strongly linked with a number of players from across the continent of Europe.
The Gunners have already parted ways with Sead Kolasinac as the left-back joined Olympique de Marseille following his contract termination while also having loaned out Ainsley Maitland-Niles to AS Roma which clearly shows that Mikel Arteta is making room for new arrivals.
It is understood that the two positions of top priority for Arteta are central midfield and centre forward and it is quite evident from the transfer rumours. The Gunners desperately need reinforcements in midfield due to the club’s Covid problems and Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey being on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
central
midfield
players
strongly
linked
with
a
move
to
the
Emirates.
Denis Zakaria - Borussia Mönchengladbach
Zakaria is a player who has been linked with almost every top club in Europe and Arsenal are no exception. The Swiss international has just six months remaining in his current deal with Borussia Mönchengladbach and he has made it clear that he won't sign a new contract which makes the player a lucrative one for every club. Zakaria could be available on a bargain right now and is also available to sign for a club outside Germany on a pre-contract.
Bruno Guimaraes - Olympique Lyonnais
Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and it is understood that they have already made a failed attempt to sign the 24-year-old Brazilian international. The defensive midfielder also finds his stocks extremely high at the moment with clubs like Manchester United and Juventus reportedly interested in his services.
Arthur Melo - Juventus
It has been widely reported that Arsenal are looking to finalise a loan deal with Juventus for former Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo and they will be encouraged by the fact that the Old Lady are reportedly looking to bring in a replacement for the Brazilian international.
The Italian giants are reportedly happy to let Arthur leave on a loan but are keen on signing a replacement first. However, Arsenal must try to make the deal happen quickly as they are extremely short of options in the middle of the park right now.