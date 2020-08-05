Three most underrated players in the world right now

Bengaluru, Aug 5: Deciding whether a footballer is underrated, overrated or just fairly rated is a fairly subjective matter and can often lead to disputes. However, there have always been plenty of players who do not get as much credit as much as they deserve. In this article, we will try to name three top-class footballers right now who belong to that category.
Luis Alberto - Lazio
Lazio managed to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title for the most the of this season although their form saw a significant decline since the restart following the lockdown that saw them only finish fourth, the Italian capital club's emergence from a higher mid-table club to Serie A challengers is remarkable. A player who has been integral to Le Aquile's rise over the past few seasons but somehow does not get as much recognition as much as he deserves is former Liverpool flop, Luis Alberto.
Failing to make the grade at an elite club of Europe can be damaging sometimes and that might be the case for the Spaniard who has been the creator in chief for Simone Inzaghi's side. One of the best playmakers in Europe over the past three seasons, Alberto rarely makes the headlines and has also been overlooked by the Spanish national setup which is evident from his solitary cap for his country. At just 27 years of age, Alberto has just entered his peak and if he can continue his stunning form, he should not remain underrated for long.
Jordan Henderson - Liverpool
One of the unfortunate players who have always received a fair amount of unfair criticism throughout his career is Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and what's more unfortunate is that even a section of the Liverpool fanbase never truly believed in the former Sunderland midfielder. Despite the fact that Henderson has passed each and every test in his Liverpool career so far, he still remains an immensely underrated footballer. The journey of the England international has never been an easy one at Anfield.
He was almost sold by Brendan Rodgers to Fulham as part of a deal for Clint Dempsey but Henderson chose to stay and fight for his place and now in 2020, he has led the Reds to their sixth Champions League, fourth European Super Cup, first club World Cup and most importantly their 19th League title. Henderson has become the epitome of hard work, determination and leadership and will forever be remembered as a Liverpool legend and one of the most underrated midfielders of his generation.
Ciro Immobile- Lazio
Remarkably, Ciro Immobile is the second Lazio player to make this list of three players but he simply has to go down as the most underrated footballers in recent times. The Italian is often overlooked in the discussions when we talk about the best strikers of the game and that is the very reason why he deserves his place as the most underrated player right now. The Italian international created history this season by joining Gonzalo Higuain as the highest scorer in a single Serie A season with 36 goals to his name.
This is the third time the 30-year-old won the Serie A Golden Boot and that is indeed a massive achievement considering the players he had to contest against. Immobile now has 135 Serie A goals to his name and he is still just 30 years of age and can easily go down as one of the greatest goalscorers in Serie A history when he hangs up his boots.