Three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign Chelsea forward

Kolkata, March 27: The contract of veteran Spanish forward Pedro Rodriguez at Chelsea will end in the summer and it looks highly likely that he is set to depart Stamford Bridge.
The 32-year-old, formerly a Euro Cup and World Cup winner with Spain, could be available on a free transfer and still has a few years left in him.
The former Barcelona star could generate a lot of interest in the summer and a number of Premier League sides should be in his pursuit.
We look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking for the signature of the veteran Spaniard.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolves have been quite a story since their promotion to the Premier League. In their comeback campaign in the Premier League, they achieved Europa League qualification and are in the race for top four this season while making it to the round of 16 of the Europa League this season. Nuno Espirito Santo's side can become a force to reckon in England as well as in Europe in coming years and they would certainly benefit from acquiring a player of Pedro's calibre.
Everton
The Tofffees started the season badly, but experienced a change in their fortunes since the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti in the mid-season. However, the squad at the Italian's disposal is definitely not good enough and there is every possibility that he would be looking forward to the summer transfer window to strengthen his squad as much as possible. A free transfer for a quality and experienced forward like Pedro would be a sensational deal made by the Toffees.
Leicester City
Leicester City have had a brilliant season so far before football was suspended in England along with the rest of the Europe due to the coronavirus outbreak. Brendan Rodgers' boys have been thoroughly impressive this season, but a far bigger challenge awaits them next season with their Champions League qualification. And, a player with Pedro's quality and experience could prove to be a significant addition to the Foxes' squad.