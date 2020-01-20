Three players Bournemouth could lose in the summer if they get relegated

Bengaluru, Jan 20: The relegation battle looks to be getting more and more interesting as time goes on. Watford, who looked destined for the drop a few weeks back, now are just clear of the danger zone and one's boon is another's bane.
The twist and turns in the relegation battle have seen Bournemouth getting dragged into the relegation scrap which was not expected at the start of the season by any means. And, unless the Cherries' form improves really soon, they could be set to face the drop at the end of their fifth successive season in the top tier of English football.
If the Cherries do get relegated, the Premier League clubs can be hopeful of snatching away some amazing players from the south coast club. They have a long list of players who are capable of staying in the Premier League.
We will name three of the best players who could be available if such a situation does take place. Harry Wilson who is on loan from Liverpool and Ryan Fraser whose contract is up for expiry in the summer are not being considered here.
1. Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson has been one of the best strikers outside the top six clubs in England in the last few years. Even though the 27-year-old has struggled following quite a good start to the season, he is still likely to get a club for himself in the Premier League. Big clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United have often been linked with the English international which proves how good he has been. He might as well get into a big club as he could be a great option to have in the squad.
2. Lewis Cook
Lewis Cook has struggled with injuries ever since he moved to the Vitality Stadium from Leeds United back in 2016. But, every time he has been in the team, the 22-year-old has shown his quality. Still just 22 years of age, the English international has a big future ahead of him if he can stay fit. And, even if Bournemouth faces the drop, he is likely to make it back to the Premier League with the potential he has.
3. Nathan Ake
One of the most sought-after players in the Premier League, Ake has been a target of a number of big clubs for quite a long time. Clubs like Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United are all big admirers of the 24-year-old Dutch defender.
Even a potential move in January has been in the news although that would be the last things Eddie Howe would want in such a moment of crisis. If the Cherries can hold onto their prized asset, for the time being, they might have to deal with the departure of the Dutchman even if they manage to stay safe.