Three players Chelsea could consider as Declan Rice alternatives

Bengaluru, Sep 14: This summer transfer window has been a lot different from most of the recent transfer windows in terms of money being invested. The global pandemic situation has made a significant impact on the finances of the clubs and most clubs have been rather silent this time out with the world continuing to operate in a very different way to what went before.
However, some clubs have been exceptions to this and Chelsea in particular, have been the biggest exception. The Blues fans will certainly look back at this summer transfer window with a great deal of happiness as the club has improved significantly having made as many as seven signings.
The Blues have brought in seven new faces during the window, setting them back more than £200million. Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Xavier Mbuyamba and Kai Havertz have all been signed and Frank Lampard still looks far from done.
A deal to bring goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes seems to be on the pipeline while the West London giants still look interested in a deal to bring former academy graduate Declan Rice back to the club.
However, West Ham United are desperate to stick to a massive £80 million price tag for their star midfielder and the valuation seems a bit too much. If Chelsea want to strengthen in that area of the pitch, they should consider more affordable alternatives and in this article, we will take a look at three such options.
Denis Zakaria
Denis Zakaria has been one of the most coveted players in Bundesliga in recent times following his exceptional showings for Borussia Mönchengladbach. The 23-year-old Swiss international is capable of playing either as a defensive midfielder or as a central midfielder and looks tailor-made for the Premier League.
He is tall, strong and physical and is also excellent in terms of technique. An all-action midfielder, Zakaria would offer a completely different dimension to the Chelsea midfield. His stamina and work rate makes him a lot similar to Chelsea star midfielder N'Golo Kante who struggled a lot with injuries last season. Just 23 years of age, Zakaria would be a long-term investment at Stamford Bridge just like most signings Lampard has made this summer.
Wilfred Ndidi
Since joining Leicester City from Belgian giants Genk back in 2017, Ndidi has gone from strength to strength and has been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League. The Nigerian international has established himself as a key figure in Brendan Rodgers’ side, becoming integral to the way that the Foxes play. He is excellent defensively and also brilliant on the ball and could become of the best defensive midfielders in the world in coming years.
And, just like Rice, the 23-year-old is also capable of filling in at the heart of the defence which is said to be a reason why Lampard is chasing the signature of Rice so desperately. Just like Rice, Ndidi has been strongly linked with big-money moves in the past and could come cheaper than Rice and is certainly more proven and mature than his English counterpart.
Marcelo Brozovic
A player who has been linked with a move to Chelsea in the past, Croatian midfield maestro Marcelo Brozovic would be an excellent addition to the Blues and could cost significantly lesser than Rice. The Croat might have been one of the standout performers for Inter last season under former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte but the Nerazzurri are said to be happy to sell the 27-year-old for the right price and also reportedly offered the midfielder to the Blues in a part-exchange deal for N'Golo Kante.
Kante might well be an indispensable player at Stamford Bridge but the Blues could certainly consider a move for Brozovic who has just entered his peak and is one of the most complete midfielders in the world right now.