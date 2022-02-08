Three players Chelsea could sign in summer

Bengaluru,
Feb.
8:
Chelsea
have
had
an
uneventful
January
transfer
window,
as
the
club
only
signed
youngster
Dylan
Williams
from
Derby
while
the
rest
of
the
business
comprised
solely
of
outgoings
with
a
handful
of
players
leaving
the
club
on
loans
and
free
transfers.
Things could worsen next summer with as many as three defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger expected to leave the club as free agents, meaning a potential defensive crisis could be on the cards.
Moreover,
the
Blues
could
reportedly
also
sell
a
couple
of
underperforming
stars
like
Romelu
Lukaku,
Hakim
Ziyech
to
trim
the
squad
further.
As a result, it is understood that the club are now already planning for the summer transfer window and a couple of star players have already been identified. If some of the reports are to be believed, these are three players that as of now are high on their wishlist:
1. Jules Kounde
Chelsea tried to get the player both in the summer transfer window and in January. But a deal could not take place. However, with now two central defenders set to leave the club the London based side are likely to put all their efforts next summer to sign Thomas Tuchel's most desired addition. The French defender has been one of La Liga's best defenders in recent times and next summer he could be available for £50m.
2. Declan Rice
The West Ham star is also a long-term target of the Blues who tried to get him last summer. However, his £100m valuations put off the European winners. Rice however since then has only seen increased valuation with the 23-year-old probably having his best season so far. Chelsea however are expected to put all their efforts to get him this summer.
3. Ousmane Dembele
The French attacker will be out of contract next year and Chelsea could capitalize on it. Chelsea will be in need of an attacker if they lose the likes of Ziyech, Lukaku and others next summer. Dembele in that aspect could be a cost-effective addition. Dembele although has struggled for form at Camp Nou. But linking up with his former manager who managed to bring his best performance at Dortmund could be best for all parties involved at this stage.