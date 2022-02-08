Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three players Chelsea could sign in summer

By

Bengaluru, Feb. 8: Chelsea have had an uneventful January transfer window, as the club only signed youngster Dylan Williams from Derby while the rest of the business comprised solely of outgoings with a handful of players leaving the club on loans and free transfers.

Things could worsen next summer with as many as three defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger expected to leave the club as free agents, meaning a potential defensive crisis could be on the cards.

Moreover, the Blues could reportedly also sell a couple of underperforming stars like Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech to trim the squad further.

As a result, it is understood that the club are now already planning for the summer transfer window and a couple of star players have already been identified. If some of the reports are to be believed, these are three players that as of now are high on their wishlist:

1. Jules Kounde

Chelsea tried to get the player both in the summer transfer window and in January. But a deal could not take place. However, with now two central defenders set to leave the club the London based side are likely to put all their efforts next summer to sign Thomas Tuchel's most desired addition. The French defender has been one of La Liga's best defenders in recent times and next summer he could be available for £50m.

2. Declan Rice

The West Ham star is also a long-term target of the Blues who tried to get him last summer. However, his £100m valuations put off the European winners. Rice however since then has only seen increased valuation with the 23-year-old probably having his best season so far. Chelsea however are expected to put all their efforts to get him this summer.

3. Ousmane Dembele

The French attacker will be out of contract next year and Chelsea could capitalize on it. Chelsea will be in need of an attacker if they lose the likes of Ziyech, Lukaku and others next summer. Dembele in that aspect could be a cost-effective addition. Dembele although has struggled for form at Camp Nou. But linking up with his former manager who managed to bring his best performance at Dortmund could be best for all parties involved at this stage.

Comments

MORE CHELSEA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022, 15:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 8, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments