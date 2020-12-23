Three players Juventus could try to sign in January transfer window

Bengaluru, Dec. 23: Juventus have had a mixed start to their season under new manager Andrea Pirlo.
They successfully topped the Champions League group stage however are seven points off from the top in Serie A. The performances have often been arduous and frustrating, and while injuries have certainly played their part. The team has looked over-reliant on Alvaro Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo while their backline also has looked shaky. The winter transfer hence comes at an important point in the season to add the missing ingredient for a side with aspirations of capturing their tenth league title in a row.
Here are three players Juventus should look to sign over the next month:
1. Fernando Llorente
Juventus are looking to sign a new striker to ease pressure from Morata and may attempt a cut-price deal for their former striker. Llorente has been outcast at Napoli this season and the Spaniard will likely be on the move next month. The 35-year-old will not only provide a good backup option to the side but also his influence and former Bianconeri experience can help his teammates achieve progress. He is well known to Andrea Pirlo who played with him at Juventus and Morata as well so he could gel in the team pretty quick.
2. Emerson Palmieri
The Italian left-back has been a fringe player at Chelsea this weekend and could be on the move next month. Juventus have shown interest in him since last one year and they could renew the interest again in January. Pirlo has an ever reliant presence in the left fullback role with Alex Sandro, but his deputy Gianluca Frabotta has been below-par. Emerson could take his place in the line-up and may offer better competition for the same role.
3. Papu Gomez
Papu Gomez has been a key player for Atalanta since joining the Serie A club in the summer of 2014. But the midfielder reportedly has had a relationship breakdown with the side. He could be sold in January. Although Juventus are packed up in the midfield but with Bernardeschi on the fringes and Khedira likely to be on the move, the 32-year-old could be a smart addition for the side.