Three players Manchester United should consider as an alternative for Wan-Bissaka

Kolkata, December 3: If rumours in England are to be believed, Manchester United are looking to keep their star right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on his toes by signing someone who can seriously threaten him for a place in the starting XI.
Wan-Bissaka is more of a conservative right-back who is near flawless defensively, but leaves plenty to be desired when it comes to going forward.
Here, we look at three players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider.
Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)
Over the last couple of years, Pereira has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League in the full-back positions. The 27-year-old Portuguese international has so far missed the 2020-21 season with an ACL injury and the Foxes have fared pretty well in his absence, which could mean that they could sell their priced asset .
Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion)
Since his move to Brighton from Stamford Bridge, the 20-year-old has been making the headlines with his attacking forays from the right-back spot and looks like a player destined for a bright future. And, the youngster could exactly be the kind of player the Red Devils are looking for as an alternative to Wan-Bissaka.
Max Aarons (Norwich City)
Aarons made his name much earlier than Lamptey and following Norwich City's relegation at the end of the last season, he was linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world including Bayern Munich and Barcelona. United should consider the young Englishman as a serious contender of Aaron Wan-Bissaka's spot.