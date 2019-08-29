Three players Manchester United should target next summer

London, August 29: Since the Alex Ferguson era, it has been a downhill journey for Manchester United and from what it seems, their fortunes are unlikely to change this campaign as well. Despite a strong start to the season with a 4-0 win against Chelsea on the opening day, the Red Devils have failed to win their next two games. They drew 0-0 at Wolves while Crystal Palace defeated them 2-1 at their home Old Trafford which once used to be a fortress.
Things are not looking promising for the 20-time league champions. Even though they bolstered their shambolic defence to some extent during the summer transfer window, the squad is still far from the quality that needs to be there for challenging for the title. Here, we look at three players who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could bring to Old Trafford next summer to revive their sagging fortunes.
1. James Maddison - Leicester City
United look to be in dire need of a quality number ten. Jesse Lingard has been used in that role this season and has been abysmal so far. Juan Mata, a veteran now, is highly unlikely to deliver any better. In the circumstances, a move for Leicester City playmaker Maddison would be a brilliant move. He knows Premier League football inside out and will not take time to adapt. Maddison has an eye for a killer pass and boasts excellent set-piece delivery and would be a great signing if the Red Devils can convince him to join them.
2. Ruben Neves - Wolves
Another player who is already proven in the Premier League and might want a step-up in his career is Wolves star midfielder Ruben Neves. The Portuguese international has the ability to put an end to United's long search for a world class defensive midfielder. The 22-year-old is a modern day defensive midfielder with a great eye for a pass and will be an upgrade on any of the current set of midfielders at Old Trafford apart from Paul Pogba. Alongside someone like Neves, Pogba will also be able to offer his best for the side.
3. Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
Sancho is a player very much in demand and would be an unrealistic target for the Red Devils if they do not qualify for the Champions League next season. However, with the club as big as United having a great financial power as well, you never know. Sancho is rated among the best young players in the world and is already a key player for Borussia in te Bundesliga. The fleet-footed winger is also wanted by Liverpool, United's biggest rivals and if the Red Devils can convince him to join them, it would be a huge statement from them.