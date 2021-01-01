Three players PSG could target under Mauricio Pochettino

Bengaluru, January 1: Mauricio Pochettino looks set to be finally on the verge of a return to management as he is close to landing the mega job at Paris Saint-Germain.
The former Argentine international had a brief two-year spell at Parc des Princes as a player and is closing in on being their manager replacing Thomas Tuchel who was sacked earlier this week. It remains to be seen whether the former Spurs boss can lead the Ligue 1 giants to what the cash-rich side aspire to achieve i.e. European glory.
In this article, we will take a look at three players PSG could target as they look to improve under their new manager.
Dele Alli - Tottenham Hotspur
Dele Alli has been strongly linked with a move to PSG over the last few months and the rumours are likely to get much stronger with the arrival of Pochettino in the hot seat at Parc des Princes. Alli owes a lot to the 48-year-old manager under whom he was given the chance to become a star player at a club like Spurs at a very young age.
His career has seen a dip in recent years due to lack of consistency as well as his fitness issues but a reunion with the flamboyant attacking midfielder at the French capital could well be on the cards and it could be a good move for all parties.
Just 24 years of age, Alli has a lot of time in his hands to revive his career and has a great chance of doing just that under a manager who knows him inside out and trusts him.
Wilfred Zaha - Crystal Palace
A player Mauricio Pochettino desperately wanted when he was in charge at Spurs, Wilfred Zaha could be a big target of Pochettino at PSG. Zaha has been at Crystal Palace for too long now and the South London side know that they need to sell their priced asset soon or run the risk of losing him for a much lower fee later.
The 28-year-old Ivorian international has been on fire for Roy Hodgson's side this campaign having scored eight goals in 14 Premier League games. And, the fleet-footed winger, who can also play up front, would be a brilliant addition to the already strong and star-studded PSG attack.
Eduardo Camavinga - Rennes
Paris Saint-Germain lack both quality as well as depth in the middle of the park and Mauricio Pochettino will certainly address that as soon as he takes charge of the club.
Ligue 1 has seen the emergence of a generational talent in the form of Rennes starlet Eduardo Camavinga and the fact that he is already a French international at the age of 18 speaks volumes about his potential.
The 18-year-old is wanted by a host of clubs across the continent including Real Madrid but PSG, being the biggest and wealthiest club in France, have all the resources to challenge the suitors for the youngster. PSG's vision includes signing the best players in France and letting someone as good as Camavinga does not make any sense.