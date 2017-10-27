Three players to watch out for in FIFA U-17 World Cup final

Bengaluru, October 27: The FIFA U-17 World Cup will have a new champion as England and Spain will take on each other in the summit clash of the 17th edition of the tournament in Kolkata on October 28 in a first ever all-European final.
England sent three-time champions Brazil packing in a 3-1 victory in Kolkata to reach their maiden final while their fellow European side Spain beat last edition's runner-up side Mali by an identical margin in Mumbai.
The grand finale at the beautiful Salt Lake Stadium on October 28 will be a repeat of the European U-17 Championships in Croatia in May when Spain had emerged champions by beating the 'Three Lions' 4-1 in penalty shootout after both sides were locked 2-2 after regulation time.
Here are three players who are likely to take the central stage in the final:
Phil Foden
The English wizard has been one of the most fascinating players in the World Cup so far. The Manchester City wonderkid has produced just one goal and one assist so far in the tournament but his contribution to the team is immense.
Foden was given a standing ovation in the semi-final vs Brazil at the Salt Lake Stadium by a Kolkata crowd cheering mostly for their opponents which speaks for the lad’s magical abilities.
Abel Ruiz
The Spanish number nine has been scoring for fun for the Spanish youth setup and he has impressed in the World Cup too. The Barcelona prodigy boasts six goals in the tournament so far and is just one goal behind his England counterpart Rhian Brewster in the race for the Golden Boot.
Ruiz was the hero for Spain vs England in the European Championship earlier this year and will be looking for a similar outcome.
Rhian Brewster
Rhian Brewster’s name is on everyone’s lips right now following the youngster’s second successive hat-trick in the tournament. The Liverpool wizard looked pretty average until the quarter final but he delivered big time when his team needed him the most.
Brewster will be looking to keep up his dream form and win his country the silverware they craved for a long time now.