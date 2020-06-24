Three players Wolves should target as replacements of in-demand striker

Bengaluru, June 24: This has been another impressive season for Wolverhampton Wanderers who find themselves sixth on the table in the battle for Champions League qualification while they are also in the contention for continental honours in the Europa League.
One of the most pivotal figures behind Wolves' success in the past couple of seasons has been their star striker Raul Jimenez. The 29-year-old Mexican international has been in stellar form this campaign having scored 23 goals and provided 10 assists across 45 games in all competitions.
The scintillating run of form of the 29-year-old has attracted attention from across the whole continent and it seems that Wolves might find it hard to keep the former Benfica striker at the Molineux beyond this summer.
The likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Liverpool and a few other top clubs have all been linked with the Mexican international and whether they like it or not, Wolves have to start planning for that eventuality and lining up players to bring in should the Mexican depart.
Here, we will talk about three potential replacements of Jimenez in Nuno Espirito Santo's side.
1. Aleksander Mitrovic: Fulham
Aleksander Mitrovic has been in blistering form for Fulham this season in the Championship. Whether Fulham manage to earn promotion back to the Premier League or not, the Serbian international certainly deserves to be playing in the Premier League once again.
The 25-year-old has a decent Premier League experience in his locker and would be a great fit in Wolves' system thanks to his physicality and lethal nature in front of goal. If available at the right price, the Serb should be considered by Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement of Raul Jimenez.
2. Michy Batshuayi: Chelsea
Michy Batshuayi's career has seemed to have stalled at Chelsea as the Belgian has gone completely out of favour at Stamford Bridge. The 26-year-old could never justify his massive €40m price tag and it seems that Chelsea would be looking for buyers for the former Marseille striker this summer. Batshuayi has shown that he is a player capable of scoring goals during his loan spells with Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace in the past and Molineux could be the ideal place for him to rejuvenate his career.
3. Alfredo Morelos - Rangers
Alfredo Morelos has been a massive hit for Rangers since he signed for the Gers back in 2017. The Colombian international has scored 77 goals and provided 29 assists for the blue half of Glasgow in 137 appearances across all competitions over the years.
The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent times and he could be a perfect fit for Wolves thanks to his pace and all-round ability. Morelos is capable of playing on either flank as well as as a number nine and would be a perfect addition to Wolves who usually play two strikers up front.