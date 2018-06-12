Three players you should pick for your Fantasy team

Bengaluru, June 12: We are just days away from the start of the biggest extravaganza on earth, the FIFA World Cup and the 2018 edition of the tournament is set to take place in Russia on 14th of June and the excitement is sky high right now.
The reigning World champiosn Germany will head to Russia as one of the front-runners, while expectations are high on the likes of France, Spain, Brazil and Belgium as well. There are also a host of teams that could come out as surprise package like Croatia, Egypt, Senegal, Uruguay.
FIFA has come out with a Fantasy league for the football lovers this time around after its success in the 2014 Brazil World Cup.
So, here are three players who should be certain choices for your team and would be long-term investments,
Neymar
The prodigal son of Brazil, Neymar is one of the best players in the World right now and gets into a whole new level when he puts on the famous number ten shirt of Brazil.
At the age of just 26, he has already scored 55 goals for the Selecao and you can always put your money on him scoring or assisting for Brazil during this World Cup.
He is the main man of the five time World champions and thanks to getting a relatively easy group, they should advance easily to the knockout stages. Unless something miraculous happens, Brazil should progress to the later stages and hence, Neymar would be a smart choice and even better pick than Ronaldo or Messi.
Timo Werner
Reigning world champions Germany are one of the strongest teams in the World Cup this time as well and Timo Werner is their undisputed choice as the number nine.
Germany play brilliant football and score plenty, so you should expect Werner to be on the scoresheet in most games. With a realistic chance of progressing to the semis or final, Werner would be a very attractive pick for Fantasy team managers.
Alisson Becker
Since Tite took over at Brazil, the Selecao have conceded just five goals in 21 games and have lost just once. The record speaks volumes about their defensive ability and of course the brilliance of their keeper Alisson Becker.
From a group that includes Serbia, Costa Rica and Switzerland, Brazil will surely qualify and might not concede a single goal in the process. Hence, Alisson would be the smartest choice under the bar for the Fantasy World Cup enthusiasts.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends