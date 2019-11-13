Three potential destinations for want-away Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Two-time Premier League winner Nemanja Matic is said to be unhappy at Manchester United if reports from The Daily Mail are to be believed. The 31-year-old has struggled for playing time under Ole Gunnar Solskjær this season.
Matic has made just five appearances for the Red Devils this season although injuries have been troubling him as well. It is believed that his relationship with Solskjær is not particularly good and he is also not happy with how the club has performed this campaign.
Matic used to be one of Jose Mourinho's favourite players. The Portuguese himself bought him at Chelsea from Benfica and was also the one who brought him to Manchester United from Stamford Bridge. Since Mourinho got sacked, Matic has hardly been at his best and now behind the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred in the pecking order. So, his desire for an exit from the club seems very reasonable.
In this article, we will look at three potential destinations of the Serbian international:
West Ham United
West Ham United's performance in recent games has dipped after a pretty impressive start to the season. Manuel Pellegrini's side looks in complete disarray despite having a pretty competent squad. Consistency has always been a problem for the Hammers in recent years no matter who was managing the club and the story continues.
The London club should not find it an issue to fund Matic's transfer fee and his wage neither seems a problem for the club who have spent a lot to improve their squad of late. Matic, with his immense experience, can bring exactly what the Hammers lack in the middle of the park. His intelligence, experience and the amount of protection he provides to the back four is unmatched by any of the West Ham midfielders. If Matic indeed leaves Manchester United, West Ham United should be the first in the queue for his signature.
AC Milan
AC Milan, once one of the most dominant clubs in Europe, have been struggling for quite some time now. The Rossoneri look to be in complete disarray. They started the season with Marco Giampaolo as their manager and had to sack him following the team's poor run of form under him. Stefano Pioli was brought in as his replacement but the situation looks far from good. Milan is 14th in the table after 12 games with 13 points, just four more than 18th placed Sampdoria.
The Rossoneri have been linked with a move for want-away Matic and they must give their everything to make the deal happen. Matic can bring a lot of steel and muscle to the Milan midfield which has struggled this campaign. He can certainly do a much better job to protect the back four than the Milan defenders have done this campaign.
Inter Milan
Well, with Antonio Conte in charge of the Italian giants now, it is pretty understandable that he would be interested in Matic if he is looking for an exit from Manchester United. Even though he was the manager who sold Matic to Manchester United during his stint at Chelsea, the duo had a brilliant season together when Conte led Chelsea to the Premier League title.
Matic's game completely transformed under Conte. The Italian used him in an unnatural role for the player much more advanced than he previously used to play. As a number eight, Matic did a brilliant job for the Blues alongside N'Golo Kante helping the Blues to win the Premier League. With Inter fighting with a much stronger Juventus side for the title, Matic's arrival will be a great addition to the Nerazzurri.