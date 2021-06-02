Three potential replacements of Carlo Ancelotti at Everton

Bengaluru, June 2: As per reports in Spain, Real Madrid are desperate to bring Carlo Ancelotti back at Santiago Bernabeu this summer as the Los Blancos look to replace Zinedine Zidane. Ancelotti and Real Madrid have good memories together as it was none other than the Italian tactical maestro who put an end to the club's long wait for their tenth Champions League.
Ancelotti was sacked just after 12 months by the Spanish capital club but it is claimed that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has identified the Italian as his first choice. It is claimed that the only thing standing between Ancelotti's return to Bernabeu is Real Madrid agreeing on the financial compensation with Everton and that is likely to be a sizeable one considering there are three years remaining in the deal.
Losing Ancelotti would be a massive blow to the aspirations of the Merseyside club who have successfully attracted big players like James Rodriguez and Allan thanks to the presence of Ancelotti. But they have to move on and thankfully, they have already started looking for potential successors of the Italian.
In this article, we will take a look at three potential replacements of Ancelotti at Everton:
Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe attracted plenty of appreciation for the job he did at Bournemouth taking the Cherries to the Premier League from League One. And, he even managed to keep the south coast club in the Premier League for five longs years punching much beyond their weights.
The 43-year-old hasn't had a job in management since Bournemouth were relegated in 2019/20 and was heavily linked with the Celtic job earlier this month before talks broke down. Although Howe plays a very exciting brand of football, his activities in the transfer market have somewhat been questionable.
The Englishman is expected to be one of the leading names for the Everton job and the fans will hope that he has learnt his lessons from his previous experience at Bournemouth.
Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno Espirito Santo is another candidate tipped to the next Everton manager. It is believed that the Portuguese could eye a shock return to Premier League management just weeks after leaving Wolves having guided them out of the Championship into mid-table.
It was Wolves' third consecutive season in the top tier of English football and the Molineux club failed to live up to the standards set by themselves over the last couple of years as they could only manage a 13th-placed finish following two back to back 7th-placed finish.
Despite Wolves' dip in form last season, Nuno's work at the club has been excellent and he could be a very solid candidate to replace Ancelotti at Goodison Park. He has already managed several big-name players and also boasts a solid reputation when it comes to making the right signings.
David Moyes
David Moyes left Everton for Manchester United back in 2013 after being 'chosen' as the successor of Sir Alex Ferguson by the legend himself and things did not go according to plans. Following his failed spell at Old Trafford, the Scot has managed Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham United in two different spells and his stock has never been higher since leaving Goodison Park.
He led the Hammers to quite a miraculous season taking them to sixth place in the table just after a narrow survival last time out. With the Hammers in Europa League next season, it will be difficult for Everton to bring back their former manager but a reunion can certainly not be completely ruled out.