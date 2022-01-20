Three Premier League clubs which could make a move for Eden Hazard

Bengaluru, January 20: As per reports in both England and Spain, Belgian superstar Eden Hazard could be offered an exit route from his Real Madrid nightmares by a host of Premier League giants. The 31-year-old has endured a miserable spell at Real Madrid since joining the Spanish giants from Chelsea in July 2019 for a reported fee of £130 million.
It is believed that the Los Blancos are looking to cut their losses by letting Hazard leave the club in January and the Belgian international has no shortage of suitors. Although it is believed that a move for the former Chelsea star will not be quite straightforward this month due to the high wage demands the 31-year-old is also understood to be keen on a switch and could accept a significant wage cut. Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the signature of Hazard.
Chelsea
Hazard was nothing short of a phenomenon in Chelsea colours and will forever be fondly remembered by the Blues fans as a club legend. He spent seven years at Stamford Bridge and won a total of six trophies including two Premier League titles.
During his time at Chelsea, the Belgian was regarded as one of the finest players in the league and a return to his former hunting ground could well be a possibility. The Blues have experienced a slump in form over the past few weeks and could definitely benefit from resigning Hazard.
Everton
Things have not quite gone in favour of Everton in recent times as the Toffees find themselves in a tricky position at the moment and recently also parted ways with manager Rafael Benitez having appointed him just a few months ago. It is understood that the Merseyside club are considering bringing back their former manager Roberto Martinez at the helm and it has been reported that the Belgium national team boss could look to bring the winger to Goodison Park with him.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United have been linked with almost every top player across Europe following their mega Saudi Arabian takeover and Eden Hazard has been no exception. The Magpies have already brought in Chris Wood from Burnley and Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid but are still expected to invest heavily and a move for Hazard could very well materialize in the next few days before the transfer window slams shut.