Three Premier League players struggling for form this season

Bengaluru, Jan 28: The ongoing Premier League campaign has really been tough for every player out there to say the least.
From playing in empty stadiums in the midst of a pandemic, suffering from Covid-19 and injuries to adjusting to continuous fixture changes, teams have had to balance quite a bit. With such pressure like never before, many stars have experienced a sudden slump of form.
And as Premier League crossing the midway mark of the campaign, below we have taken a look at such three players who dropped form from last season.
Sergio Aguero
Covid and recurring injury issues have almost kept the Argentine out of the starting XI for the major part so far. City’s all-time best goalscorer played only five league games this season, scoring zero goals. The 32-year-old scored 16 league goals last season. Although he still may play a big part in the second half of the campaign there is no doubt it has been a big drop off from the standards set by himself.
Trent Alexander-Arnold
The Liverpool right-back since coming through the club’s academy ranks only has been on an upward trajectory but it has dipped massively this year with him completely looking out of touch in the last couple of games.
The English youngster who is known for his pinpoint precision in the final third has been quite wasteful while his defensive skills have also been in question. A player who almost matched the most assist chart in the last two seasons has only provided two assists so far which speaks to the volume of his struggles.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The Arsenal captain has looked a shadow of his former self who scored 22 league goals last year- just one goal shy of Golden boot winner Vardy. But this year, he’s fallen all the way down to 19th on the list, with only five goals to his name. Although his recent brace in the 3-0 victory over Newcastle could provide encouragement for the star.