Three Premier League teams who could sign Real Madrid star Isco this summer

By

Bengaluru, June 2: After nine seasons at Real Madrid, Isco is finally set to leave the La Liga giants this month, when his current contract expires.

With five Champions league titles and three La Liga medals, the Spaniard is one of the most decorated players of all time. However, despite such a huge amount of glory, his time at Madrid has been somewhat mixed.

Isco joined Real Madrid in 2013 and had successful initial years. He was once considered amongst the best midfielders in the world however over the last few years, he has only managed to show flashes of brilliance.

The presence of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos did not help much either which made Isco slowly fall down to the pecking order. Since last year, he has mostly been a sporadic presence in the team.

But at just 30 years of age, there's no doubt he still has a lot of top years left in him and as a result, a plethora of clubs are already vouching for his signatures.

A couple of Premier League clubs are also reportedly pushing a move for him and as per rumours, these are the three sides that have shown interest in him:

1. West Ham United

The Hammers have been holding an interest in the Spanish international for a while and also even contacted Real Madrid last January over a transfer. However, they were rejected each time by the La Liga giants. But with his contract now expiring, they could put their all efforts to land him this summer.

For the Spanish playmaker, it could be a step downwards. However, at West Ham, he would be an exciting creative fulcrum alongside Rice and Soucek.

2. Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte's side have lacked creativity in the midfield and Isco could be the best signing to supply more passes to Harry Kane and Heung Min Son in the box to convert. The Italian tactician lacks a playmaker in the team and Isco could fit well alongside Bentancur and Hojberg in the middle.

3. Newcastle United

Since the takeover and a fruitful January transfer window, Newcastle have looked like a completely different team under manager Howe. They finished 11th in the table despite a relegation scare in most parts of the season.

They, however, are still a team waiting for further rebuild and the availability of someone like Isco could be a lucrative option for them. With big wages no more a barrier and Newcastle looking for a marquee creative spark, Isco could be a perfect option.

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 13:32 [IST]
