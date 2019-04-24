Three Real Madrid stars pushed towards exit door due to lack of opportunities

Bengaluru, April 24: Three Real Madrid stars, midfielders Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos, and left back Sergio Reguilon are being pushed towards the exit door after boss Zinedine Zidane has deemed them surplus to his requirements at the club, according to reports.
All of these Spanish youngsters received decent playing time under former bosses Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. However, since the return of Zinedine Zidane, they have been starved of opportunities. Zidane has been in-charge of six games since his return but these trio has rarely been used.
Neither Llorente nor Ceballos starred in Madrid's most recent win against Athletic Bilbao, while Reguilon has not played a single game apart from the recent 2-1 win against Eibar since Zidane's arrival.
Now according to MARCA, Sunday's win over Athletic Club has given a big hint into Zidane's medium-to-long term plans and these three apparently don't fit in his system.
Ceballos has been more heavily involved for Madrid this season, making 32 appearances but also not a regular in the starting line-up, behind Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. But under Zidane, he had hardly played before and following his arrival, he too has made his stance clear for the player.
Ceballos earlier even said in an interview after Zidane's departure that he might have had to move elsewhere had the Frenchman stayed on as coach but now that the coach is back rumours of his departure have returned.
Along with Ceballos, his countrymen Reguilon too could be shunned out of Madrid. The 22-year-old became the starting left-back ahead of Marcelo under Solari but since Zidane's restoration Marcelo has again been instilled as the first choice and with another prospect, Theo Hernandez set to return from a loan spell in Summer, the Spanish fullback is expected to be on the move.
Midfielder Llorente, however, could be presented with a loan opportunity. The 24-year-old has made 37 senior appearances for the club, scoring twice, but has made just five La Liga appearances this campaign and Zidane has publicly said he should leave the club on loan.
It remains to be seen exactly what Zidane's plans are for these vacant positions for next season, but what has been rumoured so far is that the Spanish giants are ready to break the Summer transfer window to completely overhaul the squad.