Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three Real Madrid stars pushed towards exit door due to lack of opportunities

By
Three Real Madrid stars set for exit

Bengaluru, April 24: Three Real Madrid stars, midfielders Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos, and left back Sergio Reguilon are being pushed towards the exit door after boss Zinedine Zidane has deemed them surplus to his requirements at the club, according to reports.

All of these Spanish youngsters received decent playing time under former bosses Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari. However, since the return of Zinedine Zidane, they have been starved of opportunities. Zidane has been in-charge of six games since his return but these trio has rarely been used.

Neither Llorente nor Ceballos starred in Madrid's most recent win against Athletic Bilbao, while Reguilon has not played a single game apart from the recent 2-1 win against Eibar since Zidane's arrival.

Now according to MARCA, Sunday's win over Athletic Club has given a big hint into Zidane's medium-to-long term plans and these three apparently don't fit in his system.

Ceballos has been more heavily involved for Madrid this season, making 32 appearances but also not a regular in the starting line-up, behind Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. But under Zidane, he had hardly played before and following his arrival, he too has made his stance clear for the player.

Ceballos earlier even said in an interview after Zidane's departure that he might have had to move elsewhere had the Frenchman stayed on as coach but now that the coach is back rumours of his departure have returned.

Along with Ceballos, his countrymen Reguilon too could be shunned out of Madrid. The 22-year-old became the starting left-back ahead of Marcelo under Solari but since Zidane's restoration Marcelo has again been instilled as the first choice and with another prospect, Theo Hernandez set to return from a loan spell in Summer, the Spanish fullback is expected to be on the move.

Midfielder Llorente, however, could be presented with a loan opportunity. The 24-year-old has made 37 senior appearances for the club, scoring twice, but has made just five La Liga appearances this campaign and Zidane has publicly said he should leave the club on loan.

It remains to be seen exactly what Zidane's plans are for these vacant positions for next season, but what has been rumoured so far is that the Spanish giants are ready to break the Summer transfer window to completely overhaul the squad.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 14:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue