Three star Brazil players who have been left out of the final 26-man World Cup squad

The list feature desired names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, and Gabriel Jesus, alongside the likes of Rapinha, Martinelli, Antony, etc who will play their first world cup. However, considering such a high talent pool there were always going to be notable players left off the World Cup team and the same has happened.
A couple of experienced and high-profile names have been omitted from the final team and here we have looked at such three players who will have to cheer for their nation from the stand only:
1. Roberto Firmino
Most high profile omission from this list, the Liverpool forward has been a mainstay in the national squad for his country since 2014 and has played in four major tournaments for the Selecao. The 31-year-old has been in fine form this season as well with six goals and three assists in 12 Premier League appearances. However, Tite instead has chosen Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus ahead of him in the final list.